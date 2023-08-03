These are the flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far today (Thursday, August 3) – including British Airways and Wizz Air flights.

The following flights are affected:

ARRIVALS

11.20am – easyJet flight from Berlin – EZY8630 – CANCELLED

1pm – easyJet flight from Catania – EZY8286 – CANCELLED

2.30pm – British Airways flight from Catania – BA2843 – CANCELLED

4.15pm – TUI flight from Dalaman – TOM786 – CANCELLED

6.15pm – easyJet flight from Chania – EZY8226 – CANCELLED

Passengers make their way to the departure gate at London Gatwick Airport. Picture by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

8.40pm – Corendon Airlines – XC8159 – CANCELLED

DEPARTURES

10am – British Airways flight to Antigua and Aruba – BA2157 – DELAYED 11.25am

10.10am – Wizz Air flight to Istanbul – IST – W95729 – DELAYED 10.50am

10.10am – Wizz Air flight to Podgorica – W95761 – DELAYED 11am

10.40am – Wizz Air flight to Vienna – W45701 – DELAYED 11.25am

10.50am – TUI flight to Montego Bay – TOM036 – DELAYED 12.05pm

12pm – British Airways flight to Vancouver – BA2279 – DELAYED 12.45pm

12.50pm – easyJet flight to Chania – EZY8261 – DELAYED 1.25pm

1.20pm – British Airways flight to Seville – BA2798 – DELAYED 2pm

1.20pm – Vueling flight to Seville – VY9975 – DELAYED 2pm

2.20pm – Wizz Air flight to Larnaca – W95777 – DELAYED 2.50pm

3.05pm – British Airways flight to Antalya – BA2864 – DELAYED 4.10pm

4.20pm – Royal Air Maroc flight to Casablanca – AT803 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

9.35pm – Corendon Airlines flight to Dalaman – XC8160 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

How will passengers travelling to Gatwick be affected by railway worker strikes this week?

Train passengers in Sussex will continue to be affected by railway worker strikes this week.

ASLEF members at 16 rail operators will refuse to work overtime every day this week bar Sunday, August 6.

The usual non-stop Gatwick Express service between London Victoria, Gatwick Airport and Brighton will not be running.

You can read the full story here.

Why have further strikes been called off at Gatwick?

There will be no strike action at London Gatwick Airport this weekend as workers employed by GGS, on the British Airways contract, have voted to accept an improved pay offer.

As a result, the strike action that was due to begin on Friday, August 4, ending on Tuesday, August 8, will not go ahead.

The planned strike action by ground handlers at DHL Ground Handling, ASC and Menzies had already been called off following dramatically improved pay offers.

Despite this weekend’s strike action being called off, further industrial action is looming at the airport.

You can read the full story here.

Why were travel plans from Gatwick thrown into chaos last week?

Passengers travelling to and from London Gatwick Airport have seen their travel plans thrown into chaos – with staff shortages and poor weather blamed for flight cancellations and delays. Forty of Gatwick’s 405 scheduled flights were cancelled on Monday [July 24] due to air traffic control issues. Thunderstorms across Europe, coupled with wildfires tearing through Greece, led to restrictions on all flight routes. Speaking to the Independent, a spokesperson from the airport added: “Gatwick has more flights to Europe than any other UK airport and can be impacted disproportionately by disruption on the Continent. We are working closely with our airline partners to minimise disruption and apologise to any passengers who may be inconvenienced.” Read the full story here.

How many passengers are easyJet bringing back to London from Rhodes?

EasyJet have announced reparation flights from wildfire ravaged Rhodes starting from Monday [July 24]. The air carrier will bring over 400 additional holidaymakers back to London on two reparations flights from the Greek island to Gatwick Airport. The flights are in addition to the nine already operating between Rhodes and the UK. Read the full story here.

Why was a flight from Gatwick forced to return to the airport after just minutes in the air?

An easyJet flight from London Gatwick was forced to return to the airport on Friday [July 28] morning due to a ‘technical issue’.

Flight EZY6427 to Dubrovnik, Croatia took off from Gatwick at 8.10am but turned back after just a few minutes in the air.

The aircraft was met by emergency services at Gatwick ‘as a precaution’ following the unexpected grounding.

You can read the full story here.

Why has easyJet cancelled flights between July and September at Gatwick?

easyJet has has cancelled 1,700 flights to and from London Gatwick Airport. The news comes as a huge blow as people prepare to travel on their summer holidays. The airline has blamed constrained airspace over Europe and ongoing air traffic control difficulties, which are causing regular cancellations and they airline said they had made ‘some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick’.

What are the £2.2bn growth plans Gatwick has submitted?

London Gatwick this week submitted an application - known as a Development Consent Order (DCO) - to the Planning Inspectorate (PINS), outlining its ambition to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use alongside its Main Runway. By investing in its long-term future, London Gatwick will also enhance the crucial economic role it plays by creating around 14,000 new jobs and injecting £1 billion into the region’s economy every year. You can read full story here.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”