These are the flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far today (Thursday, July 13) – including 34 easyJet affected flights. The airline has cancelled 1,700 flights the summer between July and September – details are below.

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES – Delayed or enquire with airline: 7.30am – easyJet EZY8719 to Copenhagen DELAYED until 11.15am | 7.40am – easyJet EZY8651 to Paphos DELAYED until 8.30am | 9.15am – easyJet EZY8225 to Chania DELAYED until 1.30pm | 9.15am – easyJet EZY8011 to Valencia DELAYED until 11.55am | 9.30am – easyJet EZY8315 to Pisa DELAYED until 9.55am | 10am – vueling VY6205 to Florence ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 10.15am – easyJet EZY8733 to Budapest ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11am – West Jet WS002 to Calgary DELAYED until 12.26pm | 11.35am – easyJet EZY8057 to Barcelona ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11.35am – easyJet EZY8443 to Marseille ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 12.20pm – easyJet EZY8317 to Pisa ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 12.30pm – easyJet EZY8295 to Venice ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 12.40pm – British Airways to Paphos DELAYED until 1.25pm | 1.35pm – easyJet EZY8305 to Milan-Malpensa ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 1.35pm – easyJet EZY8493 to Geneva ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 1.55pm – easyJet EZY8423 to Nice ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 2.20pm – easyJet EZY827 to Belfast Int ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 2.20pm – easyJet EZY8680 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 3.10pm – easyJet EZY8676 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 3.10pm – British Airways BA2732/vueling VY9973 DELAYED until 3.50pm | 3.10pm – easyJet EZY849 to Inverness ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 4pm – easyJet EZY863 to Glasgow ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 5.25pm – easyJet EZY8823 to Krakow ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 5.35pm – easyJet EZY8329 to Rome ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.50pm – easyJet EJU8627 to Berlin DELAYED until 8.20pm

ARRIVALS – cancelled: 8.55am – vueling VY6204 from Florence | 4pm – easyJet EZY8734 from Budapest | 4.05pm – easyJet EZY8444 from Marseille | 4.45pm – easyJet EZY8058 from Barcelona | 5.25pm – easyJet EZY8504 from Geneva | 5.30pm – easyJet EZY8318 from Pisa | 5.30pm – easyJet EZY8296 from Venice | 5.35pm – easyJet EZY8681 from Amsterdam | 5.50pm – easyJet EZY8306 from Milan-Malpensa | 5.50pm – easyJet EZY828 from Belfast Int | 6.30pm – easyJet EZY8675 from Amsterdam | 6.40pm – easyJet EZY8424 from Nice | 7.05pm – easyJet EZY850 from Inverness | 7.30pm – easyJet EZY864 from Glasgow

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

What was Gatwick’s main runway temporarily closed this week?

Flights at London Gatwick Airport were grounded on Tuesday [July 11] night after an Emirates A380 was forced to complete an emergency landing. You can read the full story here.

Why has easyJet cancelled flights between July and September at Gatwick?

London Gatwick from the South Terminal. easyJet has cancelled around 1,700 flights from the West Sussex airport this summer. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld

easyJet has has cancelled 1,700 flights to and from London Gatwick Airport. The news comes as a huge blow as people prepare to travel on their summer holidays. The airline has blamed constrained airspace over Europe and ongoing air traffic control difficulties, which are causing regular cancellations and they airline said they had made ‘some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick’.

What are the £2.2bn growth plans Gatwick has submitted?

London Gatwick this week submitted an application - known as a Development Consent Order (DCO) - to the Planning Inspectorate (PINS), outlining its ambition to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use alongside its Main Runway. By investing in its long-term future, London Gatwick will also enhance the crucial economic role it plays by creating around 14,000 new jobs and injecting £1 billion into the region’s economy every year. You can read full story here.

When will the plans to bring the Northern Runway into more regular use be submitted?

London Gatwick chiefs are expected to submit their Development Consent Order (DCO) to bring the Northern Runway into regular use alongside the main runway this week. Read how campaigners are still fighting the plans here.

Which new routes support 400 local jobs at Gatwick?

More than 400 new local jobs have been created through Norse Atlantic’s expansion at London Gatwick, which sees the airline add six new transatlantic routes and create a permanent base at the airport. Read the full story here

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

What is the new restaurant in the South Terminal?

Gatwick Airport will be welcoming two new restaurants and wine bars this spring – Vagabond Bar & Kitchen and South Downs Sparkling Wine Bar – showcasing a vast array of the best local wines, beers and produce from across the region, alongside global options. The Bar and Kitchen opened in Mya. You can take a tour with managing director Matthew Fleming here.

Where can you book direct to from Gatwick with Norse Atlantic from September?

Norse Atlantic Airways customers can book direct flights between Gatwick Airport and a popular Florida destination. Flights to Miami will operate four times a week and throughout the winter season from £450 return including all taxes from September 18. More information here.

Which beer company is opening a bar at Gatwick?

Independent craft brewer Brewdog has partnered with SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, to bring the brand to various travel locations in the UK – with the first outlet scheduled to open at Gatwick Airport in December. You can read the full story here.

What are the long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick?

These are the 48 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”