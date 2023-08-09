These are the flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far today (Wednesday, August 9) – including British Airways and Wizz Air flights.

The following flights are affected:

ARRIVALS

1.20pm – Eastern Airways flight from Newquay – T3453 – CANCELLED

2.20pm – British Airways flight from Thessaloniki – BA2641 – CANCELLED

7.30pm – British Airways flight from Amsterdam – BA2763 – CANCELLED

DEPARTURES

9.30am – Eastern Airways flight to Newquay – T33452 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

Passengers make their way to the departure gate at London Gatwick Airport. Picture by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

10.25am – British Airways flight to Amsterdam – BA2826 – DELAYED 11.44am

1.25pm – British Airways flight to Rhodes – BA2604 – DELAYED 1.55pm

3.50pm – British Airways flight to Cagliari – BA2616 – DELAYED 4.59pm

3.50pm – Vueling flight to Cagliari – VY9939 – DELAYED 4.59PM

4pm – British Airways flight to Amsterdam – BA2762 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.55pm – British Airways flight to Bordeaux – BA2788 – DELAYED 5.38pm

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

How will passengers travelling to Gatwick be affected by railway worker strikes this week?

Train passengers in Sussex will continue to be affected by railway worker strikes this week.

ASLEF members at 16 rail operators will refuse to work overtime every day this week bar Sunday, August 6.

The usual non-stop Gatwick Express service between London Victoria, Gatwick Airport and Brighton will not be running.

You can read the full story here.

Why have further strikes been called off at Gatwick?

There will be no strike action at London Gatwick Airport this weekend as workers employed by GGS, on the British Airways contract, have voted to accept an improved pay offer.

As a result, the strike action that was due to begin on Friday, August 4, ending on Tuesday, August 8, will not go ahead.

The planned strike action by ground handlers at DHL Ground Handling, ASC and Menzies had already been called off following dramatically improved pay offers.

Despite this weekend’s strike action being called off, further industrial action is looming at the airport.

You can read the full story here.

Planning application to bring Northern Runway into use alongside Main Runway accepted for detailed examination

London Gatwick’s planning application to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use, alongside its Main Runway, has been accepted for detailed examination by the Planning Inspectorate.

By accepting London Gatwick’s application, the Planning Inspectorate – acting on behalf of the Government - has demonstrated it is satisfied that the airport’s consultation was conducted properly and that the application can progress to the examination phase.

A period of detailed and rigorous examination of the proposals by a panel of independent experts will follow, at a date set by the Planning Inspectorate. This process is likely to take up to 18 months.

Ahead of the examination, the public – including residents in local communities and other stakeholders - will be able to register with the Planning Inspectorate to become an ‘interested party’.

This will enable them to participate and provide their views and feedback on the proposals during examination.

You can read the full story here.

Why has easyJet cancelled flights between July and September at Gatwick?

easyJet has has cancelled 1,700 flights to and from London Gatwick Airport. The news comes as a huge blow as people prepare to travel on their summer holidays. The airline has blamed constrained airspace over Europe and ongoing air traffic control difficulties, which are causing regular cancellations and they airline said they had made ‘some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick’.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”