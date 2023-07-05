It’s adisrupted start to the week for easyJet and British Airways passenger travelling from London Gatwick – these are the flights that are cancelled or delayed so far today (Wednesday, July 5).

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES – Delayed or enquire with airline: 7.35am - British Airways BA2824 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8am – easyJet EJU8674 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 9am – easyJet EJU8303 to Milan-Malpensa DELAYED until 9.25am | 9.30am – Eastern Airways T33452 to Newquay ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 10.05am – easyJet EJU8513 to Lisbon ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 10.25am – British Airways BA2826 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11.20am – CZ874 to Wuhan ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 2.05pm - British Airways BA2732/vueling VY9973 to Arrecife ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.45pm – Tui TOM832 to Dalaman DELAYED until 8pm

ARRIVALS – cancelled: 6.40am – CZ873 from Wuhan | 7.20am – easyJet EJU8671 from Amsterdam | 8.05am – Eastern Airways T33451 from Newquay | 9.10am – easyJet EZY8673 from Amsterdam | 9.25am – easyJet EJU8512 from Lisbon | 11.15am - British Airways BA2825 from Amsterdam | 12.40pm - British Airways BA2881 from Palma Mallorca | 2.10pm – British Airways BA2827 from Amsterdam

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

More than 400 new local jobs have been created through Norse Atlantic's expansion at London Gatwick, which sees the airline add six new transatlantic routes and create a permanent base at the airport.

London Gatwick. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld Pic S Robards SR2203283

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick's North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway.

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected?

Gatwick Airport will be welcoming two new restaurants and wine bars this spring – Vagabond Bar & Kitchen and South Downs Sparkling Wine Bar – showcasing a vast array of the best local wines, beers and produce from across the region, alongside global options. The Bar and Kitchen opened in May.

Norse Atlantic Airways customers can book direct flights between Gatwick Airport and a popular Florida destination. Flights to Miami will operate four times a week and throughout the winter season from £450 return including all taxes from September 18.

Independent craft brewer Brewdog has partnered with SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, to bring the brand to various travel locations in the UK – with the first outlet scheduled to open at Gatwick Airport in December.

These are the 48 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick.

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment.

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a 'really busy' summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions.

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”