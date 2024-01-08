London Gatwick becomes first international airport to open dedicated electric vehicle charging station

London Gatwick has become the first international airport to open an Electric Forecourt, a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging station, with the new GRIDSERVE facility available for all to use from today [January 8].

The brand-new site has 30 high-power and low-power electric vehicle chargers available via contactless payment - ideal for passengers, staff, local residents, commuters, or business fleets - alongside high-speed Wi-Fi, a lounge area, Costa Coffee, Little Fresh convenience store and an interactive EV experience area.

All charging bays are powered by 100% net zero energy, with the fastest chargers capable of adding up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. Visitors can also speak to a GRIDSERVE EV Guru to gain advice on which EV may best suit their needs, and take the opportunity to test drive an EV.

Bronwen Jones, development director, London Gatwick said: “We are proud to be the first international airport to open a GRIDSERVE Electric Forecourt.

“The charging station has been placed in a strategic location and will be available to millions of passengers, commuters, staff, residents and businesses that pass through the area each year.

“We are making sustainability part of everything we do here at London Gatwick and we are committed to creating a low-carbon economy by providing new infrastructure that everyone can use, so together we can reduce emissions.

“As we invest in our long-term, future growth additions such as GRIDSERVE are vital to London Gatwick’s ecosystem.”

Toddington Harper, CEO, GRIDSERVE said: “As we launch our third Electric Forecourt at London Gatwick, we mark a significant milestone in the evolution of sustainable transportation.

“We are excited to open our first charging facility at an international airport and help London Gatwick on its journey to net zero.

“Our purpose at GRIDSERVE is to deliver sustainable energy on the scale needed to move the needle on climate change.

“By creating a destination where people can not only charge but learn more about EVs, we can give drivers the confidence to switch to electric.

“We look forward to welcoming current and potential EV drivers to our new London Gatwick Electric Forecourt.”

The Electric Forecourt is located on the Ring Road South approach to London Gatwick’s South Terminal. The building is open every day from 4:30am to 10:00pm, with chargers available 24/7 year-round.

The new GRIDSERVE facility follows the opening of London Gatwick’s new-look train station in November, doubling the concourse space, widening platforms and adding new lifts and escalators.

These projects, alongside the airport helping to fund new hydrogen buses on the local Metrobus network and investing in doubling the Gatwick-Reading train service, contribute towards London Gatwick’s ambition for 60% of journeys to and from the airport to be zero or ultra-low emissions, by 2030.

London Gatwick has recently achieved Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation scheme - the only institutionally-endorsed, global carbon management certification programme for airports.