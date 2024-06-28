Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 300 low paid Gatwick workers, made up of security screeners and passenger services staff, will strike over pay, Unite, the UK’s leading union, said today (Friday, June 28).

The pay strikes involve 100 baggage security screeners employed by ICTS and 200 Wilson James workers who provide special assistance services for vulnerable passengers.

Both sets of workers, who earn just above the minimum wage, have rejected pay offers from their employers and will strike from July 12 to 14 and July 19 to 21. Further industrial action will be scheduled if the disputes are not resolved.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “These workers undertake incredibly demanding roles at one of the UK’s busiest airports. They are simply seeking a fair day’s pay.

Around 300 low paid Gatwick workers, made up of security screeners and passenger services staff, will strike over pay, Unite, the UK’s leading union said. Picture by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

“ICTS and Wilson James are wealthy companies and can well afford to put forward acceptable pay offers. Our members at Gatwick have Unite’s total backing in taking strike action for a decent pay rise.”

The strikes will cause significant disruption to security screening and passenger services.

In addition, around 100 dNata HGV drivers and warehouse workers who provide all of easyJet’s onboard catering at Gatwick are being balloted for strike action after the company reneged on an agreement over shift pay payments.

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “The employers in these disputes are responsible for any disruption caused to passengers at Gatwick. These disputes could be easily resolved if reasonable offers are put forward.

“There is still time to avoid industrial action, but that will require these companies to table deals that are acceptable to our members.”