London Gatwick chief says airport is 'world class leading for service' with its state-of-the-art security process

London Gatwick Head of Security says the airport is 'world class leading for service' following the implementation of the new, state-of-the-art security scanning process.

Passengers no longer need to remove electrical items or place liquids in plastic bags, as part of a multi-million-pound project to transform its security screening process.

The cutting edge technology enhances the security accuracy for airport security staff with 3D technology.

The installation of new computed tomography (CT) scanners, part of a government initiative and provided by Smiths Detection, simplify and streamline the security process while maintaining the highest safety standards.

Gatwick is the first UK airport to introduce the technology to all of their security aisles and they now process 5,000 passengers every hour through security.

And we caught up with Head of Security Cyrus Dana to talk about the benefits of the new security process. “The passenger experience is going to be much more seamless,” he said. “Historically they would have had to take all these items out, now laptops, iPads, liquids they have, they leave it all in their bags and the new technology will do the work and they will be processed through in a seamless and much quicker way.

“The cutting edge technology makes security much more safe. We are able to zoom further into the items themselves but for the colleagues it gives them higher advanced ability with the C3 technology. It doesn’t give them any more work to do but just enhances the staff’s ability to carry out their role.”

And the new process has been received well by passengers. “There has been no negativity, it’s been very positive,” said Cyrus. “We share the information that they can keep all their items in their bags. There is that natural questioning like ‘are you sure?’ but ultimately those items can stay in the bag and at the end of their experience they are pleasantly surprise.”

But is there anyway the service can be further improved? “You never say never,” said Cyrus. “Ultimately, we will always want to improve our service. We are the world class leading airport for service. If I take the first three months of this quarter, 98 per cent of our passengers have been processed through security in either five minutes or less, so it’s a pretty quick, seamless experience now.

"We will always want to be improving but we pride ourselves on the 98 per cent of people processing through in the first three months of this financial year within five minutes or less.”