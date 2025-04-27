London Gatwick: Delays and cancellations so far on Sunday, April 27

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 1st Mar 2024, 07:33 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2025, 10:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Sunday, April 27).

London Gatwick security process transformed

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick no longer need to remove electrical items or place liquids in plastic bags, as part of a multi-million-pound project to transform its security screening process.

Read the full story here.

Interior pictures of Gatwick North and South Terminals | Picture: John Nguyen/JNVisualsInterior pictures of Gatwick North and South Terminals | Picture: John Nguyen/JNVisuals
Interior pictures of Gatwick North and South Terminals | Picture: John Nguyen/JNVisuals

Norwegian launches new route to Western Denmark

Norwegian have announced a new route between London Gatwick and Western Denmark – with children from the UK flying to the area offered free entry to a nearby Legoland resort.

You can read the full story here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wizz Air announces new route to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’

Wizz Air UK have announced a new route from London Gatwick Airport to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’.

Flights to Wrocław, Poland will be operated four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Read the full story here.

Government ‘minded to approve’ second runway

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is ‘minded to approve’ plans for a second runway at London Gatwick, providing measures to reduce noise are put in place.

You can read the full story here.

ARRIVALS:

10.10am – Eastern Airways T3453 from Newquay – Cancelled

DEPARTURES:

1.25pm – Eastern Airways BA2203 from Cancun. Delayed to 14:15. Gate info at 13:04.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

4.50pm – Eastern Airways BA2590 from Villafranca Airport. Delayed to 17:03. Gate info at 16:23.

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Sussex directly to your phone.

Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth

London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.

You can read the full story here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation

London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.

The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.

You can read the full story here.

London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million

The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.

Read the full story here.

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

You can read the full story here.

Related topics:Rachel ReevesStewart WingateEuropeGovernment

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice