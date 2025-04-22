London Gatwick: Delays and cancellations so far on Tuesday, April 22
Gatwick Airport once again named UK's worst for flight delays
Gatwick has once again been named the country's worst airport for delays – with departures last year running on average 23 minutes late. Full story here.
London Gatwick security process transformed
Passengers travelling through London Gatwick no longer need to remove electrical items or place liquids in plastic bags, as part of a multi-million-pound project to transform its security screening process. Full story here.
Norwegian launches new route to Western Denmark
Norwegian have announced a new route between London Gatwick and Western Denmark – with children from the UK flying to the area offered free entry to a nearby Legoland resort.
Wizz Air announces new route to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’
Wizz Air UK have announced a new route from London Gatwick Airport to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’.
Flights to Wrocław, Poland will be operated four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Read the full story here.
ARRIVALS:
11am – Badr Airlines J4695 from Port Sudan via Istanbul CANCELLED
DEPARTURES:
9am – Wizz Air W46302 to Milan DELAYED until 10.55am
10.15am – British Airways BA1480 to Glasgow DELAYED to 12pm
10.25am – British Airways BA2277 to Las Vegas DELAYED to 12.45pm
11.50am – Badr Airlines J4696 to Port Sudan via Istanbul ENQUIRE AIRLINE
For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/
Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth
London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.
Government ‘minded to approve’ second runway
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is ‘minded to approve’ plans for a second runway at London Gatwick, providing measures to reduce noise are put in place.
London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million
The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.
Read the full story here.
This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles
London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).
The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.
HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.
