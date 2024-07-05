Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Thursday, July 4) .

How many new routes has Gatwick got this summer?

Passengers across London and the South East will have the choice of 223 destinations from 56 airlines at London Gatwick this summer, with 14 new services launching ahead of the UK school summer holidays. Read full story here.

How much did Gatwick generate for the UK economy in 2023?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London Gatwick generated £5.5 billion for the UK economy and supported over 76,000 jobs in 2023 – levels close to those pre-pandemic, according to new research by leading economists Oxera.

ARRIVALS – cancelled:

6.20am – DT608 from Luanda

London Gatwick Airport | Pic: S Robards SR2203283

7.15am – Tui TOM093 from Cancun

7.40am – Tui TOM037 from Montego Bay

3.15pm – British Airways BA2611 from Catania

5.30pm – British Airways BA2579 from Montpellier

DEPARTURES:

7am – easyJet EZY8045 to Corvera DELAYED to 8.05am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7.40am – American AA6238/British Airways BA2610 to Catania ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10am – Tui TOM064 to Cancun DELAYED to 11.40am

10am – Wizz Air W42802 to Vienna DELAYED to 10.40am

10.20am – Tui TOM05236 to Montego Bay ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.50pm – British Airways BA2578 to Montpellier ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.40pm – British Airways BA2662 to Faro ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.30pm – British Airways BA2656 to Alicante DELAYED to 5.55pm

6.10pm – British Airways BA2672 to Palma de Mallorca ENQUIRE AIRLINE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

Who is Gatwick's new chief operating officer?

Experienced and seasoned airport leader Mark Johnston has joined London Gatwick as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mark joins London Gatwick having served as the COO of AGS Airports, the owners of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, where he was in post for more than three years.

Planning Inspectorate's decision to include Climate Change specific hearing during Northern Runway examination welcomed

The Planning Inspectorate's decision to include a climate change specific hearing during London Gatwick’s Northern Runway application examination has been welcomed by a local campaign group and the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six-month examination process started two weeks ago at the Sandman Hotel in Crawley.

Gatwick’s planning application proposes repositioning the centre line of the Northern Runway 12 metres north to allow dual runway operations, aligning with international safety standards.

Watch campaign groups protest Northern Runway plans

Campaign groups including CAGNE and Extinction Rebellion held a protest outside a Crawley hotel this week to protest London Gatwick’s plans to bring the Norther Runway into more routine use.

The groups were outside the Sandman Hotel as the examination process by the Planning Inspectorate started on the airport’s £2.2 billion planning application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

London Gatwick becomes first international airport to open dedicated electric vehicle charging station

London Gatwick has become the first international airport to open an Electric Forecourt, a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging station, with the new GRIDSERVE facility available for all to use from Monday, January 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed last August bank holiday Monday.

According to compensation experts at Claims.co.uk, UK Google searches for ‘what happens if my package holiday flight is cancelled’ soared by 809 per cent during the incident. Visit www.claims.co.uk/no-win-no-fee.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.