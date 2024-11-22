Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Friday, November 22).

Update on London Gatwick airport's £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans

London Gatwick airport is getting nearer to finding out whether its Northern Runway plans will be given the green light by the Secretary of State. The airport has been going through an examination process this year and that ended in August. The Planning Inspectorate is due to submit its report to Secretary of State Yvette Cooper next week (by the end of November). Read full story here.

London Gatwick holds biggest Economic Summit as they look to optimize regional economy

London Gatwick is holding it’s biggest Economic Summit to date as they look to optimize the regional economy.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ More than 200 delegates have attended the summit, held at the Hilton Hotel in the South Terminal, with the event hosted by broadcast journalist Sasha Qadri. Read full story here.

London Gatwick: Travel expert issues advice as British Airways cancels all flights to New York

British Airways has been forced to cancel all its flights from London Gatwick to New York until at least next year.

The airline has cancelled the popular long-haul route due to delays in the delivery of engines from Rolls-Royce.

Departing pasengers walking to gates in London Gatwick's South Terminal | Picture: Gatwick

Read the full story here.

ARRIVALS:

There are currently no cancelled arrivals to London Gatwick airport today

DEPARTURES:

7.25am – British Airways BA2700 to Tenerife South DELAYED to 8am

8.15am – easyJet EJU8403 to Paris DELAAYED to 8.36am

8.20am – easyJet EZS8476 to Basle/Mulhouse DELAYED to 8.50am

11.55am – KM Malta KM117/Air Baltic BT606 to Malta DELAYED to 2.15pm

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

Norse Atlantic Airways expands services to American and South African destinations

Norse Atlantic Airways, has announced the extension of its 2025-2026 winter schedule, offering travellers more options to escape to exciting destinations during the colder months.

The updated schedule from London Gatwick includes expanded services to New York, Orlando, and Cape Town.

Read the full story here.

London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation

London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.

The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.

London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million

The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.

London Gatwick rated as needing improvement in annual airport accessibility report

London Gatwick has fallen into the ‘needs improvement’ category in the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s annual airport accessibility report.

The CAA launched the Airport Accessibility Framework in 2014, clearly setting out a key set of standards for airports.

And in the latest report, Gatwick airport was one of only five airports rated as needing improvement along with Bristol, Cardiff, Liverpool and Norwich.

You can read the full story here.

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

London Gatwick becomes first international airport to open dedicated electric vehicle charging station

London Gatwick has become the first international airport to open an Electric Forecourt, a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging station, with the new GRIDSERVE facility available for all to use from Monday, January 8.