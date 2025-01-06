Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Monday, January 6).

Norse Atlantic Airways expands services to American and South African destinations

Norse Atlantic Airways, has announced the extension of its 2025-2026 winter schedule, offering travellers more options to escape to exciting destinations during the colder months.

The updated schedule from London Gatwick includes expanded services to New York, Orlando, and Cape Town.

London Gatwick airport | Picture: Steve Robards

London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation

London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.

The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.

ARRIVALS:

8.05am – Norwegian D83510 from Copenhagen CANCELLED

9.05am – easyJet EJU8514 from Lisbon CANCELLED

9.25am – Eastern Airways T3451 from Newquay CANCELLED

DEPARTURES:

7.35am – British Airways BA 2700 to Tenerife South DELAYED to 8am

8.15am – easyJet EZY807 to Edinburgh DELAYED to 8.50am

8.25am – easyJet EZY8439 to Marseille DELAYED to 9.25am

8.30am – British Airways BA8070-BA8089/vueling VY6304/Iberia IB5611-IB5588 to Bilbao DELAYED to 10.05am

8.45am – Norwegian D83511 to Copenhagen ENQUIRE AIRLINE

9.25am – easyJet EZY839 to Isle of Man DELAYED to 10.15am

9.30am – Air Baltic BT652/British Airways BA2240 to Riga DELAYED to 10.20am

10am – easyJet EZY8515 to Lisbon DELAYED to 10.30am

11.25am – Ryanair FR7722 to Cork DELAYED to 12.20pm

2pm – Norse ZO783 to Orlando DELAYED to 2.30pm

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million

The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.

London Gatwick rated as needing improvement in annual airport accessibility report

London Gatwick has fallen into the ‘needs improvement’ category in the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s annual airport accessibility report.

The CAA launched the Airport Accessibility Framework in 2014, clearly setting out a key set of standards for airports.

And in the latest report, Gatwick airport was one of only five airports rated as needing improvement along with Bristol, Cardiff, Liverpool and Norwich.

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

