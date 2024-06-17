Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Monday, June 17).

What are easyJet’s deals of the week?

Tour operator easyJet holidays has a vast range of last-minute holiday deals up for grabs, customers can take advantage of even more savings on unmissable beach getaways with up to £200 off per family, across holidays departing between June 5, 2024 and August 31, 2024. Full story here.

How much did Gatwick generate for the UK economy in 2023?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London Gatwick generated £5.5 billion for the UK economy and supported over 76,000 jobs in 2023 – levels close to those pre-pandemic, according to new research by leading economists Oxera.

ARRIVALS – cancelled:

10.15am – vueling VY6020 from Barcelona

London Gatwick Airport | Pic: S Robards SR2203283

DEPARTURES:

6.55am – easyJet EZY8301 to Milan DELAYED to 8.45am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7.35am – American AA6232/British Airways BA2540 to Amsterdam DELAYED to 9am

10.55am – vueling VY6021 to Barcelona ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.40am – British Airways BA2780 to Paphos DELAYED to 1.16pm

2pm – Norse Atlantic Z0783 to Orlando DELAYED to 3pm

2.05pm – British Airways BA2794 to Antalya DELAYED to 3pm

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

Who is Gatwick's new chief operating officer?

Experienced and seasoned airport leader Mark Johnston has joined London Gatwick as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark joins London Gatwick having served as the COO of AGS Airports, the owners of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, where he was in post for more than three years.

Planning Inspectorate's decision to include Climate Change specific hearing during Northern Runway examination welcomed

The Planning Inspectorate's decision to include a climate change specific hearing during London Gatwick’s Northern Runway application examination has been welcomed by a local campaign group and the airport.

The six-month examination process started two weeks ago at the Sandman Hotel in Crawley.

Gatwick’s planning application proposes repositioning the centre line of the Northern Runway 12 metres north to allow dual runway operations, aligning with international safety standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch campaign groups protest Northern Runway plans

Campaign groups including CAGNE and Extinction Rebellion held a protest outside a Crawley hotel this week to protest London Gatwick’s plans to bring the Norther Runway into more routine use.

The groups were outside the Sandman Hotel as the examination process by the Planning Inspectorate started on the airport’s £2.2 billion planning application.

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

London Gatwick becomes first international airport to open dedicated electric vehicle charging station

London Gatwick has become the first international airport to open an Electric Forecourt, a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging station, with the new GRIDSERVE facility available for all to use from Monday, January 8.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed last August bank holiday Monday.

According to compensation experts at Claims.co.uk, UK Google searches for ‘what happens if my package holiday flight is cancelled’ soared by 809 per cent during the incident. Visit www.claims.co.uk/no-win-no-fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.