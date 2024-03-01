These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick so far today (Monday, September 29).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellow warning for fog in Surrey and parts of Sussex: Flights subject to delays or cancellations

Flights are subject to delays or cancellations due to a fog warning for Surrey and Sussex, including the Gatwick Airport area (Monday, September 29). Read more here.

Gatwick welcomes Government's approval of airport's £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans

London Gatwick South Terminal. Pic S Robards SR2203283

London Gatwick has welcomed the Government’s approval of their £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander published a letter a of approval on Sunday, September 21.

'This is not over' - Gatwick campaign group responds after Government approves airport's Northern Runway plans

CAGNE – the umbrella aviation community and environment group for Sussex, Surrey and Kent – has said ‘this is not over’ in response to Gatwick Airport’s Northern Runway plans being approved by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander.

Gatwick runway plans approved: Arguments for and against the £2.2bn project

The Government’s decision to approve London Gatwick’s £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans has got a mixed reaction.

See the reaction here.

ARRIVALS:

There are currently no cancelled arrivals to London Gatwick airport today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DEPARTURES:

8.10am – easyJet EZS8477 to Basel/Mulhouse DELAYED to 8.55am

8.10am – easyJet EZS8487 to Geneva DELAYED to 8.30am

8.15am – easyJet EJU8381 to Bordeaux DELAYED to 8.35am

8.15am – easyJet EJU8429 to Lyon DELAYED to 10.20am

8.40am – easyJet EJU8079 to Malaga DELAYED to 8.56am

9.05am – easyJet EZY869 to Glasgow DELAYED to 9.45am

9.05am – easyJet EJU8303 to Milan DELAYED to 11.30am

9.10am – easyJet EJU7195 to Barcelona DELAYED to 10.20am

9.30am – easyJet EZY8287 to Catania DELAYED to 9.45am

9.30am – easyJet EZY8289 to Milan DELAYED to 10.20am

9.50am – easyJet EJU8529 to Faro DELAYED to 11am

9.50am – easyJet EJU8527 to Oporto DELAYED to 11.35am

2.55pm – Tui TOM4188 to Split DELAYED to 4.15pm

4.45pm – easyJet EZY8217 to Heraklion DELAYED to 5.40pm

6.10pm – easyJet EZY8125 to Lanzarote DELAYED to 6.40pm

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

Gatwick strengthens African connectivity with new Kenya Airways route

London Gatwick has further expanded its African network with the launch of Kenya Airways’ new direct service to Nairobi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route, which started on Thursday, July 3, marks the only non-stop connection between London Gatwick and the Kenyan capital.

You can read the full story here.

Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth

London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.

You can read the full story here.

London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation

London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.

The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.

You can read the full story here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

You can read the full story here.