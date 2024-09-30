Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Monday, September 30).

Wizz Air launches new direct route to major Asian city

Wizz Air has announced a new direct route from London Gatwick to a major Asian city. The daily service, set to launch on March 31, 2025, will be served by the company’s first A321XLR (Extra Long Range) aircraft. Wizz Air’s first Airbus A321XLR aircraft will arrive in March 2025, marking a new era of intercontinental travel with the launch of a direct route from London Gatwick to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. Read full story.

Gatwick: Airport offers more than 250 flights per week to 15 popular ski destinations

Interior pictures of Gatwick South Terminal. Picture: John Nguyen/JNVisuals

Passengers looking to hit the slopes this winter will have the choice of more than 250 flights to 15 skiing destinations from London Gatwick. Alongside more than 50 weekly flights to popular French ski destinations Chambery, Lyon and Grenoble - all part of VINCI Airports' network - passengers across London and the South East will also enjoy easy and convenient access to the slopes in Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Finland and Bulgaria. Read full story.

ARRIVALS:

2.05pm – Eastern Airways from Newquay – CANCELLED

DEPARTURES:

8.10am – easyJet EZS8487 to Geneva DELAYED to 8.36am

8.15am – easyJet EJU8429 to Lyon DELAYED to 8.43am

8.25am – easyJet EZY819 to Belfast DELAYED to 9am

9.05am – easyJet EZY869 to Glasgow DELAYED to 9.45am

9.10am – easyJet EJU7195 to Barcelona DELAYED to 9.30am

9.10am – easyJet EJU8095 to Palma de Mallorca DELAYED to 9.58am

11.35am – British Airways BA2748 to Kos DELAYED to 12noon

2.05pm – British Airways BA2794 to Antalya DELAYED to 2.45pm

2.50pm – Eastern Airways T3454 to Newquay ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.05pm – British Airways BA2273 to New York ENQUIRE AIRLINE

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million

The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said today when publishing its interim financial results. You can read the full story here.

London Gatwick rated as needing improvement in annual airport accessibility report

London Gatwick has fallen into the ‘needs improvement’ category in the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s annual airport accessibility report. The CAA launched the Airport Accessibility Framework in 2014, clearly setting out a key set of standards for airports. And in the latest report, Gatwick airport was one of only five airports rated as needing improvement along with Bristol, Cardiff, Liverpool and Norwich. You can read the full story here.

How many new routes has Gatwick got this summer?

Passengers across London and the South East will have the choice of 223 destinations from 56 airlines at London Gatwick this summer, with 14 new services launching ahead of the UK school summer holidays. Read full story here.

Watch campaign groups protest Northern Runway plans

Campaign groups including CAGNE and Extinction Rebellion held a protest outside a Crawley hotel this week to protest London Gatwick’s plans to bring the Norther Runway into more routine use.

The groups were outside the Sandman Hotel as the examination process by the Planning Inspectorate started on the airport’s £2.2 billion planning application.

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

London Gatwick becomes first international airport to open dedicated electric vehicle charging station

London Gatwick has become the first international airport to open an Electric Forecourt, a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging station, with the new GRIDSERVE facility available for all to use from Monday, January 8.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed last August bank holiday Monday.

According to compensation experts at Claims.co.uk, UK Google searches for ‘what happens if my package holiday flight is cancelled’ soared by 809 per cent during the incident. Visit www.claims.co.uk/no-win-no-fee.