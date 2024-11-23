Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Saturday, November 23) following the news that the South Terminal has reopened following a ‘security incident’.

Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal reopens following security incident

Sussex Police has announced that it has concluded their investigation into a report of a suspect package at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal.

Police said officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team made the package safe and the airport has now been handed back to its operator.

You can read the full story here – and you can view our recap of events here.

ARRIVALS:

8.55am – easyJet EJU8300 from Venice: CANCELLED

8.55am – easyJet EZY8300 from Venice: DELAYED until 2.24pm

11.15am – Aurigny GR604 from Guernsey CANCELLED

DEPARTURES:

9.50am – TUI TOM4602 to Tenerife DELAYED until 11am

10.40am – Eastern Airways T3452 to Newquay DELAYED until 11.15am

12.30pm – American Airlines AA6211 to Tampa DELAYED until 1.15pm

12.30pm – British Airways BA2167 to Tampa DELAYED until 1.15pm

12.30pm – Iberia IB4683 to Tampa DELAYED until 1.15pm

1.45pm – British Airways BA8121 to Seville DELAYED until 3.30pm

1.45pm – Vueling VY6014 to Seville DELAYED until 3.30pm

1.45pm – Iberia IB5562 to Seville DELAYED until 3.30pm

1.45pm – Iberia IB5519 to Seville DELAYED until 3.30pm

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

