These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick so far today (Saturday, September 20).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London Gatwick have given the Government a ‘pathway forward to approve’ £2.2bn Northern Runway plans

Outgoing Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate believes he and his team have given the Government a ‘pathway forward to approve’ the £2.2bn Norther Runway plans. Read full story here.

Gatwick ready to deliver smoother journeys and faster security ahead of peak summer season

London Gatwick South Terminal. Pic S Robards SR2203283

London Gatwick is preparing to welcome millions of passengers over the school summer holidays, with smoother journeys now made even easier thanks to new security technology.

You can read the full story here.

ARRIVALS:

11.15am – British Airways BA2202 from Cancun CANCELLED

3.40pm – Air Portugal TP1336 from Lisbon CANCELLED

6.40pm – Ascend Airways SYG201 from Freetown CANCELLED

6.40pm – Eastern Airways T3457 from Newquay CANCELLED

DEPARTURES:

7.35am – easyJet EZY6541 to Rhodes DELAYED until 9.07am

7.50am – easyJet EJU8674 to Amsterdam DELAYED until 9.25am

7.50am – TUI TOM4622 to Barcelona DELAYED until 8.51am

7.50am – easyJet EJU8623 to Berlin DELAYED until 9.01am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8.05am – easyJet EZY8239 to Thira Santorini DELAYED until 9.23am

8.05am – Wizz Air W42802 to Vienna DELAYED until 9.13am

8.15am – British Airways BA2756 to Rhodes DELAYED until 9.17am

8.30am – easyJet EZY8203 to Zakinthos DELAYED until 9.33am

8.40am – easyJet EZY6493 to Mahon DELAYED until 10.10am

8.45am – easyJet EZY8609 to Dubrovnik DELAYED until 9.50am

8.45am – easyJet EJU8357 to Naples DELAYED until 9.49am

9am – Qatar Airways QR330 to Doha DELAYED until 10.03am

9.10am – vueling VY7831 to Barcelona DELAYED until 10.14am

9.10am – British Airways BA8061 to Barcelona DELAYED until 10.14am

9.10am – Iberia IB5613 to Barcelona DELAYED until 10.14am

9.10am – British Airways to Palma de Mallorca DELAYED until 10.19am

9.15am – easyJet EZY8419 to Nice DELAYED until 10.21am

9.25am – vueling VY6229 to Rome DELAYED until 10.44am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9.25am – British Airways BA8089 to Rome DELAYED until 10.44am

9.40am – British Airways BA8042 to Seville DELAYED until 10.47am

10.40am – easyJet EZY8395 to Rennes DELAYED until 12.10pm

11.30am – easyJet EZY875 to Jersey DELAYED until 12.10pm

1.20pm – easyJet EZY857 to Aberdeen DELAYED until 2.45pm

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatwick strengthens African connectivity with new Kenya Airways route

London Gatwick has further expanded its African network with the launch of Kenya Airways’ new direct service to Nairobi.

The route, which started on Thursday, July 3, marks the only non-stop connection between London Gatwick and the Kenyan capital.

You can read the full story here.

Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth

London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.

You can read the full story here.

London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation

London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.

You can read the full story here.

London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million

The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.

Read the full story here.

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

You can read the full story here.