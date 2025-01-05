Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Sunday, January 5).

Norse Atlantic Airways expands services to American and South African destinations

Norse Atlantic Airways, has announced the extension of its 2025-2026 winter schedule, offering travellers more options to escape to exciting destinations during the colder months.

The updated schedule from London Gatwick includes expanded services to New York, Orlando, and Cape Town.

London Gatwick airport | Picture: Steve Robards

Read the full story here.

London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation

London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.

The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.

Read full story here.

ARRIVALS:

6.20pm – Aurigny GR620 from Guernsey – CANCELLED

10.25pm – British Airways BA2667 from Oporto – CANCELLED

DEPARTURES:

5.25pm – Vueling VY7841 flight to Barcelona – DELAYED to 8pm – Gate info at 7.10pm

5.25pm – Iberia IB5664 flight to Barcelona – DELAYED to 8pm – Gate info at 7.10pm

5.25pm – British Airways BA8073 flight to Barcelona – DELAYED to 8pm – Gate info at 7.10pm

5.35pm – airBaltic BT654 flight to Riga – DELAYED to 6.10pm – Gate info at 5.20pm

5.35pm – British Airways BA2242 flight to Riga – DELAYED to 6.10pm – Gate info at 5.20pm

5.40pm – easyJet EZY8439 flight to Marseille – DELAYED to 8.30pm – Gate info at 7.30pm

5.45pm – easyJet EZY8687 flight to Amsterdam – DELAYED to 6.35pm – Gate info at 5.35pm

5.45pm – easyJet EZY6325 flight to Barcelona – DELAYED to 8.15pm – Gate info at 7.25pm

5.45pm – easyJet EZY8417 flight to Paris – DELAYED to 8.50pm – Gate info at 7.50pm

5.50pm – Ryanair FR1183 to Shannon – DELAYED to 8.50pm – Gate info at 7.50pm

6pm – easyJet EZY8625 to Berlin – DELAYED to 8pm – Gate info at 7pm

6pm – easyJet EZY885 to Jersey – DELAYED to 6.44pm – Gate info at 5.44pm

6pm – easyJet EZY8317 to Pisa – DELAYED to 7.45pm – Gate info at 6.45pm

6pm – Uzbekistan Airways HY204 to Tashkent – DELAYED to 6.20pm – Gate info at 5.25pm

6.05pm – easyJet EZY6311 to Oporto – DELAYED to 8.30pm – Gate info at 7.40pm

6.10pm – Eastern Airways T3458 to Newquay – DELAYED to 7pm – Gate info at 6.15pm

6.30pm – easyJet EZY8409 to Paris – DELAYED to 7.27pm – Gate info at 6.30pm

6.40pm – easyJet EZY8295 to Venice – DELAYED to 7.20pm – Gate info at 6.20pm

6.45pm – easyJet EZY831 to Belfast – DELAYED to 9.10pm – Gate info at 8.10pm

6.45pm – easyJet EZY815 to Edinburgh – DELAYED to 7.40pm – Gate info at 6.40pm

6.45pm – easyJet EZY869 to Glasgow – DELAYED to 7.55pm – Gate info at 6.55pm

6.55pm – easyJet EZY8447 to Nantes – DELAYED to 7.18pm – Gate info at 6.18pm

7.10pm – easyJet EZY805 to Belfast City – DELAYED to 8.15pm – Gate info at 7.15pm

7.10pm – Wizz Air W46902 to Naples – DELAYED to 7.55pm – Gate info at 6.50pm

7.50pm – Ryanair FR7722 to Cork – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8pm – easyJet EJU8631 to Berlin – DELAYED to 8.25pm – Gate info at 7.25pm

8.05pm – easyJet EZS8491 to Geneva – DELAYED to 10.10pm – Gate info at 9.10pm

8.10pm – Ryanair FR127 to Dublin – DELAYED to 8.55pm – Gate info at 8pm

8.10pm – Norwegian DY1341 to Trondheim – DELAYED to 10.20pm – Gate info at 9.31pm

8.20pm – Wizz Air W62010 to Krakow – DELAYED to 8.50pm – Gate info at 8pm

8.50pm – Vueling VY6225 to Rome – DELAYED to 9.10pm – Gate info at 8.20pm

8.50pm – Iberia IB5569 to Rome – DELAYED to 9.10pm – Gate info at 8.20pm

8.50pm – British Airways BA8065 to Rome – DELAYED to 9.10pm – Gate info at 8.20pm

8.50pm – Iberia IB5591 to Rome – DELAYED to 9.10pm – Gate info at 8.20pm

8.50pm – British Airways BA8095 to Rome – DELAYED to 9.10pm – Gate info at 8.20pm

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million

The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.

You can read the full story here.

London Gatwick rated as needing improvement in annual airport accessibility report

London Gatwick has fallen into the ‘needs improvement’ category in the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s annual airport accessibility report.

The CAA launched the Airport Accessibility Framework in 2014, clearly setting out a key set of standards for airports.

And in the latest report, Gatwick airport was one of only five airports rated as needing improvement along with Bristol, Cardiff, Liverpool and Norwich.

You can read the full story here.

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

Full story here.