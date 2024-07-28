Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Sunday, July 27).

London Gatwick airport prepares for busiest period since 2019

London Gatwick is prepared to welcome passengers this summer in what will be the busiest season since 2019. This summer, Gatwick passengers can choose from 56 airlines flying to 223 destinations, with 169 short-haul destinations across a large European network and 51 long-haul routes. Full story here.

Are there strikes at Gatwick this summer?

London Gatwick airport strikes by 200 workers who provide special assistance services for vulnerable passengers have been postponed following an improved pay offer. The workers, who are employed by Wilson James, have agreed to suspend industrial action from July 12 to 14 and July 19 to 21 while they ballot on the offer. If it is rejected, fresh industrial action will be re-scheduled. Full story here.

Strikes by London Gatwick baggage security screeners have also been postponed following an improved pay offer, Unite, the UK’s leading union. Full story here.

How many new routes has Gatwick got this summer?

Passengers across London and the South East will have the choice of 223 destinations from 56 airlines at London Gatwick this summer, with 14 new services launching ahead of the UK school summer holidays. Read full story here.

How much did Gatwick generate for the UK economy in 2023?

London Gatwick generated £5.5 billion for the UK economy and supported over 76,000 jobs in 2023 – levels close to those pre-pandemic, according to new research by leading economists Oxera.

ARRIVALS:

10.40am – British Airways BA2038 from Orlando – CANCELLED

10.40am – American Airlines AA6201 from Orlando – CANCELLED

DEPARTURES:

9.25am – British Airways BA2642 to Malaga – DELAYED to 12pm

10am – British Airways BA2157 to Aruba via Antigua – Delayed to 10.40am

11am – British Airways BA2277 to Las Vegas – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.50pm – British Airways BA2067 to Accra – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

2.25pm – Wizz Air W43032 to Bucharest – DELAYED to 3.35pm

4.55pm – easyJet EZY8213 to Corfu – DELAYED to 6.05pm

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

Who is Gatwick's new chief operating officer?

Experienced and seasoned airport leader Mark Johnston has joined London Gatwick as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mark joins London Gatwick having served as the COO of AGS Airports, the owners of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, where he was in post for more than three years.

Watch campaign groups protest Northern Runway plans

Campaign groups including CAGNE and Extinction Rebellion held a protest outside a Crawley hotel this week to protest London Gatwick’s plans to bring the Norther Runway into more routine use.

The groups were outside the Sandman Hotel as the examination process by the Planning Inspectorate started on the airport’s £2.2 billion planning application.

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

London Gatwick becomes first international airport to open dedicated electric vehicle charging station

London Gatwick has become the first international airport to open an Electric Forecourt, a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging station, with the new GRIDSERVE facility available for all to use from Monday, January 8.

