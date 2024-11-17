Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Sunday, November 17).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London Gatwick: Travel expert issues advice as British Airways cancels all flights to New York

British Airways has been forced to cancel all its flights from London Gatwick to New York until at least next year.

The airline has cancelled the popular long-haul route due to delays in the delivery of engines from Rolls-Royce.

Read the full story here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norse Atlantic Airways expands services to American and South African destinations

Norse Atlantic Airways, has announced the extension of its 2025-2026 winter schedule, offering travellers more options to escape to exciting destinations during the colder months.

The updated schedule from London Gatwick includes expanded services to New York, Orlando, and Cape Town.

Departing pasengers walking to gates in London Gatwick's South Terminal | Picture: Gatwick

Read the full story here.

ARRIVALS:

No inbound flights have been cancelled or delayed so far today at London Gatwick

DEPARTURES:

9.45am – easyJet EJU8305 to Milan – DELAYED to 10.14am

11am – Iberia IB1862 to Madrid – DELAYED to 12.10pm

11am – Iberia Express I21862 to Madrid – DELAYED to 12.10pm

11am – British Airways BA7195 to Madrid – DELAYED to 12.10pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation

London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.

The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.

London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million

The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick rated as needing improvement in annual airport accessibility report

London Gatwick has fallen into the ‘needs improvement’ category in the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s annual airport accessibility report.

The CAA launched the Airport Accessibility Framework in 2014, clearly setting out a key set of standards for airports.

And in the latest report, Gatwick airport was one of only five airports rated as needing improvement along with Bristol, Cardiff, Liverpool and Norwich.

You can read the full story here.

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

London Gatwick becomes first international airport to open dedicated electric vehicle charging station

London Gatwick has become the first international airport to open an Electric Forecourt, a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging station, with the new GRIDSERVE facility available for all to use from Monday, January 8.