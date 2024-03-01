London Gatwick: Delays and cancellations so far today – Sunday, September 14
London Gatwick have given the Government a ‘pathway forward to approve’ £2.2bn Northern Runway plans
Outgoing Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate believes he and his team have given the Government a ‘pathway forward to approve’ the £2.2bn Norther Runway plans. Read full story here.
Gatwick ready to deliver smoother journeys and faster security ahead of peak summer season
London Gatwick is preparing to welcome millions of passengers over the school summer holidays, with smoother journeys now made even easier thanks to new security technology.
ARRIVALS:
10.10am – Eastern Airways T3453 from Newquay – CANCELLED
DEPARTURES:
11am – Eastern Airways T3454 to Newquay – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
11.25am – Gulf Air GF008 to Bahrain – DELAYED to 1.25pm – Gate info at 12.10pm
12.50pm – Wizz Air W95807 to Wroclaw – DELAYED to 1.20pm – Gate info at 12.20pm
For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/
Gatwick strengthens African connectivity with new Kenya Airways route
London Gatwick has further expanded its African network with the launch of Kenya Airways’ new direct service to Nairobi.
The route, which started on Thursday, July 3, marks the only non-stop connection between London Gatwick and the Kenyan capital.
Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth
London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.
London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation
London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.
The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.
London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million
The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.
Read the full story here.
This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles
London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).
The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.
HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.