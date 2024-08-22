Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Thursday, August 22).

Advisory Group recruiting new volunteers to represent the views of passengers

Would you like the opportunity to make a difference at our airport and speak on behalf of Gatwick passengers? London Gatwick is looking to recruit new volunteer members to join GATCOM's Passenger Advisory Group (PAG) to feedback and make recommendations on all aspects of the airport's passenger experience. Read full story here.

London Gatwick airport prepares for busiest period since 2019

London Gatwick is prepared to welcome passengers this summer in what will be the busiest season since 2019. This summer, Gatwick passengers can choose from 56 airlines flying to 223 destinations, with 169 short-haul destinations across a large European network and 51 long-haul routes. Full story here.

ARRIVALS:

7.20am – Wizz Air W49790/W47790 from Venice CANCELLED

DEPARTURES:

9am – Wizz Air W46302 to Milan DELAYED to 11.35am

10.45am – Norse Z0711 to Los Angeles DELAYED to 11.20am

10.50am – British Airways BA7285/Iberia IB3715/Iberia Express I23715 to Madrid DELAYED to 12.50pm

11am – Wizz Air W95775B to Prague ENQUIRE AIRLINE

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

London Gatwick rated as needing improvement in annual airport accessibility report

London Gatwick has fallen into the ‘needs improvement’ category in the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s annual airport accessibility report. The CAA launched the Airport Accessibility Framework in 2014, clearly setting out a key set of standards for airports. And in the latest report, Gatwick airport was one of only five airports rated as needing improvement along with Bristol, Cardiff, Liverpool and Norwich. You can read the full story here.

How many new routes has Gatwick got this summer?

Passengers across London and the South East will have the choice of 223 destinations from 56 airlines at London Gatwick this summer, with 14 new services launching ahead of the UK school summer holidays. Read full story here.

How much did Gatwick generate for the UK economy in 2023?

London Gatwick generated £5.5 billion for the UK economy and supported over 76,000 jobs in 2023 – levels close to those pre-pandemic, according to new research by leading economists Oxera.

Watch campaign groups protest Northern Runway plans

Campaign groups including CAGNE and Extinction Rebellion held a protest outside a Crawley hotel this week to protest London Gatwick’s plans to bring the Norther Runway into more routine use.

The groups were outside the Sandman Hotel as the examination process by the Planning Inspectorate started on the airport’s £2.2 billion planning application.

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

London Gatwick becomes first international airport to open dedicated electric vehicle charging station

London Gatwick has become the first international airport to open an Electric Forecourt, a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging station, with the new GRIDSERVE facility available for all to use from Monday, January 8.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed last August bank holiday Monday.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.

For the latest Gatwick Airport news visit here.