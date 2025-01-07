London Gatwick: Delays and cancellations so far today – Tuesday, January 7
Norse Atlantic Airways expands services to American and South African destinations
Norse Atlantic Airways, has announced the extension of its 2025-2026 winter schedule, offering travellers more options to escape to exciting destinations during the colder months.
The updated schedule from London Gatwick includes expanded services to New York, Orlando, and Cape Town.
ARRIVALS:
8.10am – aurigny GR622 from Guernsey CANCELLED
DEPARTURES:
8.50am – aurigny GR623 to Guernsey ENQUIRE AIRLINE
9.25am – Eastern Airways T3452 to Newquay DELAYED to 12.45pm
1.10pm – British Airways BA2205 to Punta Cuna DELAYED to 2.17pm
London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation
London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.
The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.
London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million
The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.
London Gatwick rated as needing improvement in annual airport accessibility report
London Gatwick has fallen into the ‘needs improvement’ category in the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s annual airport accessibility report.
The CAA launched the Airport Accessibility Framework in 2014, clearly setting out a key set of standards for airports.
And in the latest report, Gatwick airport was one of only five airports rated as needing improvement along with Bristol, Cardiff, Liverpool and Norwich.
This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles
London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).
The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.
HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.
