Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Tuesday, January 7).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norse Atlantic Airways expands services to American and South African destinations

Norse Atlantic Airways, has announced the extension of its 2025-2026 winter schedule, offering travellers more options to escape to exciting destinations during the colder months.

The updated schedule from London Gatwick includes expanded services to New York, Orlando, and Cape Town.

London Gatwick airport | Picture: Steve Robards

Read the full story here.

ARRIVALS:

8.10am – aurigny GR622 from Guernsey CANCELLED

DEPARTURES:

8.50am – aurigny GR623 to Guernsey ENQUIRE AIRLINE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9.25am – Eastern Airways T3452 to Newquay DELAYED to 12.45pm

1.10pm – British Airways BA2205 to Punta Cuna DELAYED to 2.17pm

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation

London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.

Read full story here.

London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million

The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.

You can read the full story here.

London Gatwick rated as needing improvement in annual airport accessibility report

London Gatwick has fallen into the ‘needs improvement’ category in the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s annual airport accessibility report.

The CAA launched the Airport Accessibility Framework in 2014, clearly setting out a key set of standards for airports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in the latest report, Gatwick airport was one of only five airports rated as needing improvement along with Bristol, Cardiff, Liverpool and Norwich.

You can read the full story here.

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

Full story here.