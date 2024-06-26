Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Wednesday, June 26) as the airport launches 14 new routes this summer.

How many new routes has Gatwick got this summer?

Passengers across London and the South East will have the choice of 223 destinations from 56 airlines at London Gatwick this summer, with 14 new services launching ahead of the UK school summer holidays. Read full story here.

How much did Gatwick generate for the UK economy in 2023?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...