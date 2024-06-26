London Gatwick: Delays and cancellations so far today – Wednesday, June 26 – including multiple British Airways and easyJet flights affected. How many new routes has Gatwick got this summer?
These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Wednesday, June 26) as the airport launches 14 new routes this summer.
Passengers across London and the South East will have the choice of 223 destinations from 56 airlines at London Gatwick this summer, with 14 new services launching ahead of the UK school summer holidays. Read full story here.
How much did Gatwick generate for the UK economy in 2023?
London Gatwick generated £5.5 billion for the UK economy and supported over 76,000 jobs in 2023 – levels close to those pre-pandemic, according to new research by leading economists Oxera.