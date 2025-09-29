London Gatwick evacuated and Three Bridges station closed after people struck by trains

Rail passengers in Sussex and Surrey have faced major disruption after two people were struck by trains.

Southern said the first incident happened near St Albans station around 9.15am and the second near Three Bridges station around 10.30am – causing London Gatwick station to be evacuated due to overcrowding.

Due to the number of incidents, services across the network are severely disrupted – and Southern have recommended not travelling today.

If you do travel, please ensure you continue to allow at least 120 minutes more time to arrive at your destination.

Southern said Three Bridges station will remain closed until the end of the day following a ‘casualty on the tracks’.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Three Bridges railway station at around 10.30am today (September 29) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A Southern spokesperson said: “A person has been hit by a train between Luton and St Albans City, and also in the Gatwick Airport area.

Three Bridges station will remain closed until the end of the day following a ‘casualty on the tracks’. Picture contributed

“Whilst the emergency services attend to both incidents, trains running between Luton and London St Pancras International, and also through Gatwick Airport may be severely delayed by up to 100 minutes, cancelled or revised.

“Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.

“Please do NOT travel.

“It is suggested that you delay your journey until later in the day. If you do travel now, your journey will take at least 120 minutes longer than usual to complete, and it cannot be guaranteed you will be able to reach your destination.

“No trains can run between Luton and St Albans in either direction until further notice.

“A limited train service will run between:

“Bedford and Luton

“Gatwick Airport and Haywards Heath / Horsham

“No trains will call at Three Bridges until further notice.

“Gatwick Airport is extremely crowded. Passengers may not be able to enter the station until footfall has reduced.”

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “Due to an ongoing incident at both Three Bridges train station and Luton train station, Gatwick Airport train station is currently closed. All northbound and southbound train services are suspended.

“Passengers are advised to allow extra time when travelling to the airport and use local buses or taxis where available. Please check real-time travel updates using the National Rail Journey Planner.”

The expected service will be as follows:

All Thameslink services are expected to be severely disrupted. Services on most of our routes will be cancelled, revised, or significantly delayed.

Thameslink trains that run on the following routes, will be suspended until further notice:

Three Bridges and Bedford

East Grinstead and Bedford

Orpington and Luton

Sutton and St Albans (via Wimbledon or Mitcham Junction)

Brighton and Cambridge

Services which run between Brighton and Bedford will instead run between Brighton and Haywards Heath.

Services which run between Luton and Rainham will instead run between Dartford and Rainham only.

Services between Horsham and Peterborough will instead run between Horsham and Crawley, and between London Kings Cross and Peterborough.

Southern trains that run on the following routes will be suspended until further notice:

Redhill and Gatwick / Three Bridges

London Victoria and Eastbourne

Services which run between London Victoria and Ore will instead run between Haywards Heath and Ore, calling additionally at Cooksbridge and Hampden Park.

Services which run between London Victoria and Littlehampton will instead run between Haywards Heath and Littlehampton.

Services between London Victoria and Portsmouth or Bognor Regis will instead run between Horsham and Portsmouth or Bognor Regis.

Gatwick Express services will run between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport, but will additionally call at East Croydon and Clapham Junction where possible.

No passengers will be able to enter Gatwick Airport station until further notice.

To help you plan your journey, you can use the Thameslink or Southern alternative route maps.

You can use your ticket to travel at no extra cost on:

Thameslink and Southern services on any reasonable route

Southeastern services between London, Dartford and Rainham on any reasonable route

London Buses on all routes between Elstree & Borehamwood and central London, between London and Dartford, and between London and Sutton / Wimbledon

South Western Railway services between Wimbledon, Clapham Junction, and London Waterloo

London Trams services between Wimbledon, Mitcham Junction, and East Croydon

Metrobus services on any reasonable route between Redhill, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges, Haywards Heath, Crawley and Horsham.

This includes routes:

2 between Crawley and Ifield

Gatwick Airport

3 between Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges, and Crawley – Half-hourly service

10 between Crawley and Gatwick Airport

20 between Three Bridges, Gatwick Airport, and Horley

23 between Crawley, Faygate, Horsham, and Worthing

100 between Redhill, Earlswood (Town), Salfords (Town), Horley (Town), Gatwick Airport, Crawley, and Three Bridges

200 between Horsham, Littlehaven, Faygate, and Ifield

271 between Crawley, Haywards Heath, Wivelsfield, Burgess Hill, Hassocks, Preston Park, and Brighton –limited service

272 between Crawley, Three Bridges, Haywards Heath, Wivelsfield, Burgess Hill, Hassocks, Preston Park, and Brighton – limited service

273 between Crawley, Hassocks, Preston Park and Brighton - Hourly, but the fastest bus to Brighton

291 between Crawley, Three Bridges, East Grinstead, and Tunbridge Wells – Hourly service

400 between Redhill, Earlswood, Salfords, Horley, Gatwick Airport, Crawley, Three Bridges, and East Grinstead – Hourly service

420 between Redhill, Earlswood, Salfords, Gatwick Airport, and Crawley – Hourly service

430/435 between Redhill, Reigate, Earlswood, and Merstham

460 between Redhill, Earlswood, Salfords, Horley, Gatwick Airport, and Crawley – Hourly service

411 between Merstham, Redhill, and Reigate

424 for Reigate, Redhill, Horley, Crawley – Hourly service

Please note that if your journey includes replacement road transport, it will take up to an additional 45 minutes longer than usual to reach your destination.

If you are travelling between Horsham or Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport, Metrobus ticket acceptance is in place, so you can use your ticket at no extra cost to travel on local buses. Please note these are expected to be much busier than usual, and will extend your journey time further.

If you've been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.