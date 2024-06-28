Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London Gatwick’s main runway was closed for almost and hour today (June 28) due to an aircraft having ‘hot brakes’, leading to a number of flights being diverted or cancelled.

The airport said the runway was closed for 50 minutes while its dedicated first service attended the scene of the incident.

Gatwick said 16 inbound flights were diverted during the closure, while a further 23 were cancelled.

The airport said there have been a ‘number of delays due to the knock-on impact’ of the closure, but the runaway is now open and fully operational.

London Gatwick’s main runway was closed for a ‘short time’ today (June 28) due to an aircraft having ‘hot brakes’. Picture by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “The main runway was closed for 50 minutes today (June 28) due to a departing aircraft having hot brakes.

“Safety is our top priority and London Gatwick’s dedicated airport fire service swiftly attended to support the aircraft.

“Sixteen inbound flights were diverted during the closure. The runway is now open and operating as normal.

"Twenty-three flights were cancelled and there are a number of delays due to the knock-on impact. We are working with our airlines and other airport partners to minimise disruption. Passengers should contact their airlines directly for the latest flight information."