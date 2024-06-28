London Gatwick main runway closed due to departing aircraft’s ‘hot brakes’ – 16 inbound flights diverted and 23 cancelled
and live on Freeview channel 276
The airport said the runway was closed for 50 minutes while its dedicated first service attended the scene of the incident.
Gatwick said 16 inbound flights were diverted during the closure, while a further 23 were cancelled.
The airport said there have been a ‘number of delays due to the knock-on impact’ of the closure, but the runaway is now open and fully operational.
A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “The main runway was closed for 50 minutes today (June 28) due to a departing aircraft having hot brakes.
“Safety is our top priority and London Gatwick’s dedicated airport fire service swiftly attended to support the aircraft.
“Sixteen inbound flights were diverted during the closure. The runway is now open and operating as normal.
“Twenty-three flights were cancelled and there are a number of delays due to the knock-on impact. We are working with our airlines and other airport partners to minimise disruption. Passengers should contact their airlines directly for the latest flight information.”
For the latest delays and cancellations at London Gatwick, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.