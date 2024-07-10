London Gatwick passenger assistance strike suspended after improved offer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London Gatwick airport strikes by 200 workers who provide special assistance services for vulnerable passengers have been postponed following an improved pay offer.

The workers, who are employed by Wilson James, have agreed to suspend industrial action from July 12 to 14 and July 19 to 21 while they ballot on the offer. If it is rejected, fresh industrial action will be re-scheduled.

Strike action by baggage security screeners employed by ICTS on the same dates was also suspended this week due to an improved offer.

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “Following an improved offer from Wilson James, strikes set to take place later this month have been postponed to allow workers to be balloted.”

London Gatwick airport strikes by 200 workers who provide special assistance services for vulnerable passengers have been postponed following an improved pay offer. Picture by Steve Robards

