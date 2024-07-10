London Gatwick passenger assistance strike suspended after improved offer
and live on Freeview channel 276
The workers, who are employed by Wilson James, have agreed to suspend industrial action from July 12 to 14 and July 19 to 21 while they ballot on the offer. If it is rejected, fresh industrial action will be re-scheduled.
Strike action by baggage security screeners employed by ICTS on the same dates was also suspended this week due to an improved offer.
Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “Following an improved offer from Wilson James, strikes set to take place later this month have been postponed to allow workers to be balloted.”
We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.
Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.
Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.