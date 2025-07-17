London Gatwick ready to deliver smoother journeys and faster security ahead of peak summer season

London Gatwick is preparing to welcome millions of passengers over the school summer holidays, with smoother journeys now made even easier thanks to new security technology.

Passengers can keep liquids up to 100ml and electronic devices in their bags when passing through security, helping more than 95% of passengers clear security in under five minutes.

The airport’s busiest days are expected to be Sunday 3 August and Sunday 10 August with 900 flights scheduled each day. Passenger numbers are set to peak on Sunday 17August.

This summer, London Gatwick will serve 224 destinations via 59 airlines, including 160 short-haul flights with Malaga, Barcelona and Palma De Mallorca the most popular. Passengers can also choose from 54 long-haul services, with Dubai, Shanghai and Orlando receiving the most bookings.

Nick Williams, Head of Passenger Operations and Service, London Gatwick | Picture: Mark Dunford

Passengers flying from the South Terminal will also benefit from a £7m newly refurbished departure lounge, with upgraded lighting, expanded seating, quiet zones and an improved Special Assistance Lounge, which has been moved to a more accessible location and benefits from new seating, flooring, planting and perimeter screens.

The busy summer follows a strong second quarter, with almost 11.6m passengers travelling through the airport between April and June 2025.

We asked Nick Williams, Head of Passenger Operations and Service at London Gatwick, everything about the summer getaway at Gatwick this summer. Here is our Q&A.

How has the summer been so far and what’s the rest of the summer going to be like?

Passengers no longer need to remove laptops and liquids from bags at London Gatwick security | Picture: Mark Dunford

We've had a great start to the summer but we're obviously now getting to the sort of point where the school holidays start and we will get to our busiest time of the year so we're really looking forward to that.

We're really well set, we've been working hard behind the scenes to be ready and we've had a good start to the summer and we can't wait to see passengers come through during the summer holidays at London Gatwick.

What improvements will passengers notice at London Gatwick this summer?

I think the biggest thing is that in security now passengers will be able to leave their liquids of up to 100ml and electronics in their bag when they pass through security so making it really simple and really efficient.

Already this year, 98 per cent of passengers pass through security in five minutes or less and we know that this improvement in being able to leave that their stuff in their bags is just going to make it even easier.

That's probably the first big improvement and the second big improvement will be in our departure lounges. We've made a significant investment inside both departure lounges to upgrade them.

There's more seating in both of them more charging points for passengers and there's been a lot of retail development as well so we've got a whole host of new brands the passengers won't have seen at London Gatwick before such as Pizza Express and Brewdog alongside some of the others that have been here for longer.

The new security system should take a lot of stress out of the airport experience, shouldn’t it?

Yes, we've seen really positive signs since we've sort of rolled this out and just that ability to leave those liquids of up to 100ml and electronics in your bag, we can see is taking the stress out of that that process for passengers.

We've always been really good at security at London Gatwick and passengers have passed through really quickly already so we think this is going to make the process even better.

What new destinations are their this summer?

At this time of year we have passengers flying to European places like Barcelona and Majorca and but we've recently launched routes to Uganda, Kenya and Bahrain so there are 224 destinations that passengers can fly from from Gatwick so the network is really huge and we're really proud of that.

When is the busiest day for passengers?

Sunday, August 17 we're expecting to be the busiest day but the the rest of the days through August are also very, very busy so whilst we have a busiest day, the reality is the whole of the summer holidays are very, very busy for us at almost the same level.

What is your message to passengers flying from Gatwick this summer?

I think my my three top tips would be to plan your journey, so whether that would be by road or by rail, arrive on time.

It's really important passengers arrive on time for their for their check-in time which is described to them by their airlines.

And then three, I think to get ready for our new security experience, so to be ready to leave your liquids up to 100ml and your electronics in your bag and really benefit from what we've just described as a better experience.

Are there more changes to come to help the passenger experience?

I think we're constantly looking at investing in the airport to improve the experience. As I sort of touched on, we've invested in some more self-service bag drops in check-in in the South Terminal and we'll continue to do that as well as continuing to invest in the departure lounges and gate rooms because we know passengers really value that investment.

Other top tips for passengers travelling from London Gatwick:

If driving, book parking in advance with Official London Gatwick Parking

Book special assistance at least 48 hours in advance. More information is available on the London Gatwick website

Arrive on time: Make sure you arrive when check-in opens. Typically, this is three hours before a long-haul flight and two hours before a short-haul flight

If shopping, enjoy 10% off when you use World Duty Free’s Reserve & Collect service: Browse products online, reserve them up to 30 days before you travel, then collect and pay in-store. T&Cs apply