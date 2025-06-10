A British Airways flight takes off from London Gatwick airport. Pic S Robards SR2108251A British Airways flight takes off from London Gatwick airport. Pic S Robards SR2108251
London Gatwick: What are the 50 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick? What counts as a long haul flight?

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 10th Jun 2025, 10:12 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 10:12 BST
Did you know you can fly to 50 destinations on long haul flights from London Gatwick airport?

It’s one of the busiest airports in Europe and big airlines such as British Airways, easyJet, Tui and Wizz Air all fly from the West Sussex airport.

But where can you travel to from Gatwick? Here is a list of the 50 long haul destinations.

And what counts as a long haul flight? In the UK, airlines generally class 7 hours or longer as long haul.

You can fly to Accra, Ghana with British Airways (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Accra - ACC

You can fly to Accra, Ghana with British Airways (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

You can fly to the Ethiopian capital with Ethiopian Airlines (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Addis Ababa - ADD

You can fly to the Ethiopian capital with Ethiopian Airlines (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: EDUARDO SOTERAS

Air India flies to Ahmedabad (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Ahmedabad - AMD

Air India flies to Ahmedabad (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: SAM PANTHAKY

Air India flies to Amritsar (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Amritsar - ATQ

Air India flies to Amritsar (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: NARINDER NANU

