It’s one of the busiest airports in Europe and big airlines such as British Airways, easyJet, Tui and Wizz Air all fly from the West Sussex airport.

But where can you travel to from Gatwick? Here is a list of the 50 long haul destinations.

And what counts as a long haul flight? In the UK, airlines generally class 7 hours or longer as long haul.

Which is your favourite destination? Let us know in the comments below

1 . Accra - ACC You can fly to Accra, Ghana with British Airways (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

2 . Addis Ababa - ADD You can fly to the Ethiopian capital with Ethiopian Airlines (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: EDUARDO SOTERAS

3 . Ahmedabad - AMD Air India flies to Ahmedabad (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: SAM PANTHAKY