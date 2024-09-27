Long delays on A259 between Bexhill and Pevensey in East Sussex

There are reports of long delays on the A259 this evening (Friday, September 27).

AA Traffic News at https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Long delays on A259 Barnhorn Road both ways at Sandhurst Lane. In the construction area.”

At about 5.45pm the AA Traffic News live map showed heavy traffic stretching from the East Sussex Dental Laboratory to the B2095 turnoff to Hooe.

