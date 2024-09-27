Long delays on A259 between Bexhill and Pevensey in East Sussex
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There are reports of long delays on the A259 this evening (Friday, September 27).
AA Traffic News at https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Long delays on A259 Barnhorn Road both ways at Sandhurst Lane. In the construction area.”
At about 5.45pm the AA Traffic News live map showed heavy traffic stretching from the East Sussex Dental Laboratory to the B2095 turnoff to Hooe.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.