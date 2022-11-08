There was large emergency response to the incident on B2187 Bridge Road, which happened shortly before 2pm.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 1.58pm, we responded to a road traffic collision at the Littlehampton Bypass on the A259.

"Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from Littlehampton to the scene.

"Upon arrival crews found a collision involving one car and one lorry, and firefighters worked with officers from Sussex Police to make the scene safe.

"Fire crews left the scene at around 2.30pm."

Severe delays were reported by traffic sources – westbound between A259 and B2187 Bridge Road and on Crookthorn Lane, eastbound around A259 Worms Lane.

According to an eye-witness, Sussex Roads Police officers were still directing traffic past the collision around 3pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a collision involving a car and a lorry on the A259 Bridge Road, Climping, at about 1.55pm on November 8.“Temporary road closures were in place until 4pm. One patient was taken to hospital as a precaution, and vehicles have been recovered.”