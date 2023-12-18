BREAKING

Lorry involved in collision near Chichester after A27 incident clears

A lorry has been involved in a collision near Chichester this morning (Monday, December 18), according to traffic reports.
By Sam Morton
Published 18th Dec 2023, 08:35 GMT
AA Traffic News said B2145 Selsey Road is blocked both ways in Sidlesham.

Its traffic notice read: "Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, a car and a lorry involved on B2145 Selsey Road both ways at the Esso Garage. Approach with care."

This comes after an earlier collision on the A27 in Chichester around 6am.

Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldSussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

An AA report read: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on A27 eastbound from A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout) to A285 Portfield Way.

"Following a brief closure for recovery, police confirm road has now reopened, residual delays remain. All lanes have been re-opened.”

