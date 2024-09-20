Lorry stuck A29 Shripney Road Bognor, closed in both directions (Photo: Eddie Mitchell).Lorry stuck A29 Shripney Road Bognor, closed in both directions (Photo: Eddie Mitchell).
Lorry stuck on A29 in West Sussex, closing the road in both directions

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 20th Sep 2024, 12:46 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 12:51 BST
A stuck lorry has been photographed on A29 in West Sussex.

A freelance photographer from Sussex reported the incident on Friday, September 20 at 11:53 am.

In a tweet on X, Eddie Mitchell wrote: “Lorry stuck A29 Shripney Road Bognor, closed in both directions.”

Sussex World have approached the police for updates and comments. More to follow.

