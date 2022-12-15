Lots of ‘severe delays’ on the trains in Sussex today

Following two days of strikes (December 13-14) there are delays to Southern services today (December 15) in Sussex according to their live map. According to its key, minor delays means 10 per cent of trains are delayed by more than 10 minutes. Severe delays mean 20 per cent (or more) of trains are delayed by more than 20 minutes.
The live map shows (as of 10am) there are:
Minor and severe delays on the lines between London and Brighton
Severe delays between Three Bridges and Horsham.
Severe delays around Worthing and East Grinstead.
Minor delays between Hastings and Eastbourne.