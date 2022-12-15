Edit Account-Sign Out
Lots of ‘severe delays’ on the trains in Sussex today

A live map shows there are lots of train delays across Sussex this morning.

By India Wentworth
5 minutes ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 10:06am

Following two days of strikes (December 13-14) there are delays to Southern services today (December 15) in Sussex according to their live map. According to its key, minor delays means 10 per cent of trains are delayed by more than 10 minutes. Severe delays mean 20 per cent (or more) of trains are delayed by more than 20 minutes.

The live map shows (as of 10am) there are:

Minor and severe delays on the lines between London and Brighton

Severe delays between Three Bridges and Horsham.

Severe delays around Worthing and East Grinstead.

Minor delays between Hastings and Eastbourne.

More strikes are scheduled this week – December 16 and 17

View the live map of services here

