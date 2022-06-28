Work is starting on the northern section of the A284 bypass after the southern section opened on Monday

The news comes after the southern section of the route was officially opened on Monday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works include: Initial archaeological investigations; Installing the surface for the main works compound area; and Widening the entranceway to the compound area, off Lyminster Road

Traffic management will be needed, with a southbound lane closure on Lyminster Road during off-peak times only, 9am to 4pm, from Wednesday, June 29, until Friday, July 8. Drivers are asked to allow extra time for their journeys.

Construction of the northern section of the A284 Lyminster Bypass will boost the local economy, ease traffic congestion and provide strategic north-south access to and from the A27.

The scheme will link up with the recently-constructed southern section of the bypass to complete a new, 1.1-mile single carriageway running to the east of Lyminster and Wick villages and provide the highways infrastructure to support the provision of 1,260 new homes and 700 new jobs in the region.