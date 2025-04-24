Lyminster Bypass opening date revealed by West Sussex County Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new A284 Lyminster Bypass (North) is set to open to public traffic this spring.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex County Council revealed on Thursday, April 24, that the opening date will be Friday, May 9 (2pm).

The County Council has delivered the publicly funded northern section of the bypass with its construction partner Jackson Civil Engineering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project has also received partial funding from the Department for Transport and the shorter southern section was privately funded and constructed as part of a development of 12,500 new homes.

The new A284 Lyminster Bypass (North) is set to open to public traffic in May 2025. Photo from January by Eddie Mitchell

Councillor Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “West Sussex County Council is delighted to announce the opening date of this important new road that we planned and constructed to support the local economy and improve the road network in West Sussex, as part of our Council Plan. It will make it much easier and quicker to reach Littlehampton and Bognor Regis from the A27 by taking heavy traffic away from Lyminster and Wick villages.”

The council said the new bypass aims to boost the local economy by improving journey times to Littlehampton and Bognor Regis from the A27. The council said it links to the new housing development and supports the creation of new jobs in the North Littlehampton Strategic Development Location (SDL), which is also known as the ‘Hampton Park’ development.

The council added that the bypass will improve living conditions for local residents by reducing the volume of traffic through Lyminster and Wick villages, while providing better and safer routes to Littlehampton for pedestrians and cyclists. It has been constructed on a flood plain and features a 225-metre viaduct spanning Black Ditch, an ancient waterway, which allows for changes in water levels due to climate change.