Lyminster Bypass opening date revealed by West Sussex County Council
West Sussex County Council revealed on Thursday, April 24, that the opening date will be Friday, May 9 (2pm).
The County Council has delivered the publicly funded northern section of the bypass with its construction partner Jackson Civil Engineering.
The project has also received partial funding from the Department for Transport and the shorter southern section was privately funded and constructed as part of a development of 12,500 new homes.
Councillor Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “West Sussex County Council is delighted to announce the opening date of this important new road that we planned and constructed to support the local economy and improve the road network in West Sussex, as part of our Council Plan. It will make it much easier and quicker to reach Littlehampton and Bognor Regis from the A27 by taking heavy traffic away from Lyminster and Wick villages.”
The council said the new bypass aims to boost the local economy by improving journey times to Littlehampton and Bognor Regis from the A27. The council said it links to the new housing development and supports the creation of new jobs in the North Littlehampton Strategic Development Location (SDL), which is also known as the ‘Hampton Park’ development.
The council added that the bypass will improve living conditions for local residents by reducing the volume of traffic through Lyminster and Wick villages, while providing better and safer routes to Littlehampton for pedestrians and cyclists. It has been constructed on a flood plain and features a 225-metre viaduct spanning Black Ditch, an ancient waterway, which allows for changes in water levels due to climate change.
