Drivers are being informed of several upcoming closures on the London-bound Merrals Shaw Bridge in Kent for essential maintenance.

Overnight and weekend closures are planned in May and June on the M2 Junction 2 for work on the Merrals Shaw bridge interchange.

The work, including replacing expansion joints, resurfacing, and waterproofing, is critical to keeping the bridge in good condition.

From 9pm Friday, May 31 to 6am Monday, June 3, the London-bound carriageway of the M2 at junction 2 will be fully closed.

From Monday, June 3 to Friday, June 7, the London-bound carriageway of the M2 at junction 2 will be closed overnight (9pm to 6am).

Drivers should allow extra time during their journeys and follow the official diversion route signposted.

Traffic will be diverted off the M2 via junction 2 exit slip to rejoin the M2 via the M2 junction 2 entry slip.