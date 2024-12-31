M23 crash: ‘all lanes stopped’, says AA Traffic News after collision near Pease Pottage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are reports of a crash causing heavy traffic on the M23 this evening (Tuesday, December 31).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “All lanes stopped and heavy traffic due to crash on M23 Southbound between J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley) and J11 A23 (Pease Pottage).”

The incident was first reported at 5.44pm.

Update at 6.40pm: AA Traffic News is now saying the road has been reopened but traffic is still moving slowly.