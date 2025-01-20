M23 crash: lanes closed after collision on Gatwick Spur Road
There have been reports of a crash on the M23 this morning (Monday, January 20).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M23 Gatwick Spur Road inbound from J9 main M23 carriageway (Gatwick Airport) to J9A A23 (Gatwick South terminal roundabout).”
The incident was first reported at 7.18am.