M23 crash: lanes closed after collision on Gatwick Spur Road

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 07:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There have been reports of a crash on the M23 this morning (Monday, January 20).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M23 Gatwick Spur Road inbound from J9 main M23 carriageway (Gatwick Airport) to J9A A23 (Gatwick South terminal roundabout).”

The incident was first reported at 7.18am.

Related topics:M23Gatwick Airport
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice