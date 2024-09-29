M23 crash: lanes closed after reports of collision near Copthorne and Crawley
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There have been reports of a crash on the M23 today (Sunday, September 29).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said lanes are closed after the incident.
AA Traffic News said: "Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M23 Southbound at J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley).”
The incident was first reported at 11am.
A notice on the map at one.network said: “The hard shoulder, lanes 1 and 2 are closed.” It said there are delays of about 15 minutes and added: "The event is expected to clear between 13:30 and 13:45 on 29 September 2024.”