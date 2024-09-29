Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There have been reports of a crash on the M23 today (Sunday, September 29).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said lanes are closed after the incident.

AA Traffic News said: "Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M23 Southbound at J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley).”

The incident was first reported at 11am.

A notice on the map at one.network said: “The hard shoulder, lanes 1 and 2 are closed.” It said there are delays of about 15 minutes and added: "The event is expected to clear between 13:30 and 13:45 on 29 September 2024.”