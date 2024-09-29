M23 crash: lanes closed after reports of collision near Copthorne and Crawley

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 29th Sep 2024, 12:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There have been reports of a crash on the M23 today (Sunday, September 29).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said lanes are closed after the incident.

AA Traffic News said: "Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M23 Southbound at J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley).”

Refurbishment plans submitted for iconic hotel after ‘multi-million pound’ deal

There have been reports of a crash on the M23There have been reports of a crash on the M23
There have been reports of a crash on the M23

The incident was first reported at 11am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A notice on the map at one.network said: “The hard shoulder, lanes 1 and 2 are closed.” It said there are delays of about 15 minutes and added: "The event is expected to clear between 13:30 and 13:45 on 29 September 2024.”

Related topics:M23