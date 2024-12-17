M23 crash: reports of closed lane on exit ramp near Copthrone

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024, 08:27 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 08:40 BST
There have been reports of a crash on the M23 in West Sussex this morning (Tuesday, December 17).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic and lane closed on exit ramp due to crash on M23 Northbound at J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley).”

The incident was first reported at about 8am.

