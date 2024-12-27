Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There have been reports of slow traffic near Gatwick Airport on the M23 this evening (Friday, December 27).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Slow traffic due to earlier crash on M23 Southbound from J8 (M25 Interchange) to J9 (Gatwick Airport).”

The incident was first reported at about 4pm and the alert is still showing on the AA Traffic News live map.