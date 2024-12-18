M23 delays: one lane closed near Gatwick as drivers warned about stalled vehicle on road
There have been reports of delays on the M23 this morning (Wednesday, December 18).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M23 Southbound from J8 M25 J7 to J9 (Gatwick Airport).”
The incident was first reported at 7am.
