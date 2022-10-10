M23 lane closed near Gatwick after reports of broken down vehicle
A lane on the M23 is still closed this morning (Monday, October 10) after reports of a broken down vehicle.
National Highways: South-East announced on its Twitter page at 5.54am that lanes one and two were closed on the M23 Southbound between junction eight (Redhill) and junction nine (Gatwick Airport).
At 6.56am a National Highways spokesperson said: “Lane 2 has re-opened.”
They added that lane one remains closed and said Traffic Officers are in attendance.
Most Popular
People travelling in the area are advised to allow extra time.