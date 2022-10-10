Edit Account-Sign Out
M23 lane closed near Gatwick after reports of broken down vehicle

A lane on the M23 is still closed this morning (Monday, October 10) after reports of a broken down vehicle.

By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 10th October 2022, 7:21 am

National Highways: South-East announced on its Twitter page at 5.54am that lanes one and two were closed on the M23 Southbound between junction eight (Redhill) and junction nine (Gatwick Airport).

At 6.56am a National Highways spokesperson said: “Lane 2 has re-opened.”

They added that lane one remains closed and said Traffic Officers are in attendance.

National Highways said one lane is still closed on the M23 near Gatwick

People travelling in the area are advised to allow extra time.

