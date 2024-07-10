Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lane on an exit ramp of the M23 is closed this afternoon (Wednesday, July 10), due to a stalled vehicle.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Lane closed on exit ramp due to stalled van on M23 Southbound at J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley). Traffic is coping well. Lane one (of two) is closed.”