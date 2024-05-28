Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There have been reports of a stalled vehicle on the M23 this evening (Tuesday, May 28).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that one lane is closed.

AA Traffic News said: “Heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on M23 Northbound at M25 Interchange.”