M23 lanes closed: reports of stalled vehicle on northbound road

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 28th May 2024, 18:12 BST
There have been reports of a stalled vehicle on the M23 this evening (Tuesday, May 28).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that one lane is closed.

AA Traffic News said: “Heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on M23 Northbound at M25 Interchange.”

The incident was first reported at 4.47pm.

