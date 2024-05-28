M23 lanes closed: reports of stalled vehicle on northbound road
There have been reports of a stalled vehicle on the M23 this evening (Tuesday, May 28).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that one lane is closed.
AA Traffic News said: “Heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on M23 Northbound at M25 Interchange.”
The incident was first reported at 4.47pm.
