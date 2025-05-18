A busy road was closed in West Sussex after a collision on Sunday (May 18).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Traffic News reported an incident, involving a lorry, on the M23 in Crawley.

An AA report read: “Road closed due to emergency resurfacing repairs and fuel spillage on M23 Southbound from J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley) to J11 A23 (Pease Pottage).

"Accident involving a lorry occurred this morning.”

National Highways first reported the incident at 4.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “The M23 in West Sussex is CLOSED southbound between J10 and J10A near Crawley due to a collision involving a lorry that has crossed through the central reservation barrier.”

An update at 5am stated that the was closed southbound between J10 and J11. Lane 3 was also closed northbound.

The latest update, just after 8am, read: “Recovery complete, however the M23 southbound remains closed J10 - J11 near Crawley for carriageway assessment following a substantial diesel spill.

AA Traffic News has reported an ongoing incident, involving a lorry, on the M23 in Crawley. Photo: Stock image / National World

“Lane 3 (of 3) also closed northbound due to barrier damage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 12.45pm, it was confirmed that emergency barrier repairs had been completed.

National Highways said all lanes have opened on the M23 northbound but the southbound carriageway remains closed for resurfacing works and ‘will do throughout today’.

A further X update added: “Delays of up to 30 minutes and approximately two miles congestion approaching J10 Copthorne.”

At 4.30pm, National Highways said the M23 southbound remains closed due to emergency resurfacing works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crews are on scene and the road is expected to stay closed throughout the evening,” a spokesperson added.

"There are no delays at this time. Please follow signed diversions.”

The final update, just before 10pm, read: “This incident is now clear, and the M23 southbound is now OPEN.

“There are no significant delays in the area.

“Thanks for your patience this evening.”