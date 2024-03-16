Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The M25 will be closed for a full weekend for the first time ever as a major project progresses to ‘make journeys safer and reduce pollution’. Those travelling to Gatwick and Heathrow airports and Channel ports will likely be affected.

National Highways has shut the M25 in both directions between junctions 10 (A3 Wisley) and 11 (A320 Chertsey Interchange) from 9pm Friday, March 15 to 6am Monday, March 18 to demolish the Clearmount bridleway bridge and ‘install a very large gantry’.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said on X, formerly Twitter: "It's likely to be a challenging weekend for our teams.

"Please be aware of any emergency vehicles looking to progress through any likely heavy traffic."

A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “Diversions will be in place but heavy congestion and long delays are expected in and around the area. Please only travel if your journey is necessary.”

National Highways has planned these closures to make sure they ‘do not conflict with holiday periods or key events in the area’.

A spokesperson for the company said: “The local diversion route below will be in place which is the same for both directions:

The M25 will be closed for a full weekend for the first time ever as a major project progresses to make journeys safer and reduce pollution. Picture by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“Junction 10 - Junction 11: North bound A3 to Painshill Junction, A245 towards Woking, and then A320 to M25 Junction 11.

“Junction 11 - Junction 10: A320 south towards Woking, A245 towards Byfleet and Painshill junction, Southbound A3 to Junction 10.

"Taking the M25 in the other direction to avoid our closure is also an option.

"Either way, if you do travel, please leave a lot of extra time for your journey.”

An eerie photo, posted by VeryBritishProblems on X, shows a deserted stretch of the A-road. The account holder said it was ‘my most exciting photo yet’.

There have been reports of two-mile congestion on the approach to the closure and congestion is reportedly increasing on the detour route.

Jonathan Wade, National Highways project lead, said: “Drivers should only use the M25 if their journey is absolutely necessary. This is the first of five full closures of one of the busiest junctions on our road network.

“We have spent months planning for these closures and making sure there are diversion routes in place, but there will still be heavy congestion and delays.