Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An ‘increasing number’ of drivers are ‘choosing to ignore the official diversion route’ while the M25 is closed.

National Highways closed the M25 between junctions 9 and 10 to install a new gantry and a new gyratory bridge consisting of 72 beams. It was shut at 9pm on Friday (May 10) and is due to reopen at 6am on Monday (May 13).

A spokesperson for the government agency said: “Good progress is being made with a number of beams having been lifted into place on both carriageways, but an increasing number of non-freight drivers are choosing to ignore the official diversion route which sees them exit at junction 8 – one junction prior to the closure itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Drivers using the M25 are urged to follow the official diversion routes in place. Non freight drivers travelling clockwise approaching the closure should come off at junction 8 and not continue to junction 9.

The M25 is set to be closed again this weekend as £317m improvement works continues. Photo: National Highways

“The two official diversion routes are in place to manage traffic flow effectively. Non freight drivers continuing to and coming off at junction 9 can expect heavier delays as they will be adding to an already busy freight diversion route.”

Simon Elliott, National Highways’ senior project manager, said it is important that drivers follow the diversion route in place.

He added: “It is the most effective way for people traveling clockwise along the M25 to reach their destination and will help keep traffic moving as well as possible during this weekend’s closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coming off at junction 9 means non-freight drivers will end up travelling behind or alongside HGVs which is something we are actively trying to avoid and is likely to have a negative impact on travel times, congestion and the communities they pass through.”

Clockwise diversion for all but over-height vehicles:

– leave M25 at junction 8, A217 (Reigate);

– follow the A217 London, Sutton, (A240) Kingston;

– after three and a quarter miles turn left onto the A240 Epsom, Kingston;

– after three miles at the Esso roundabout, turn right onto the A24 (A240) Kingston;

– continue for three miles and at the Tolworth interchange turn left onto the A3 Portsmouth, Guildford;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– continue for nine and a quarter miles miles to the M25 and re-join the motorway at junction 10;

Anticlockwise diversion for all but over-height vehicles:

– leave M25 at junction 10 to join the A3 towards London;

– after nine and a quarter miles at the Tolworth interchange leave the A3 turning right onto the A240 Epsom, Reigate

– continue for three miles to the Esso roundabout and turn left onto the A240 Reigate

– continue for three miles then turn right onto the A217 Reigate, M25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– after three and a quarter miles turn left to re-join the M25 motorway at junction 8.