The M25 has reopened following the third full weekend closure as part of a £317m project in Surrey.

National Highways closed the M25 – between junctions 10 (A3 Wisley) and 11 (Chertsey) – for the construction and installation of a bridge on the western gyratory of the roundabout at Junction 10, and two overhead gantries.

The closure had been in place from 9pm on Friday (July 12) and had been due to be lifted at 6am this morning (Monday, July 15) – but finished seven hours ahead of schedule.

National Highways’ project lead Jonathan Wade said: “Thanks to the good progress made throughout the weekend by the project team, it was reopened ahead of schedule at 10.45pm last night. We’re delighted that we have been able to complete the work in good time and reduce any further disruption.

“We would like to thank drivers who took on board our advice, avoided the closure and completed their journeys in other ways, which significantly reduced traffic levels in the area and ensure everything went according to plan. We’re very grateful to everyone for bearing with us during the work.

“Our sincere thanks also go out once again to our delivery partners, Surrey County Council, the emergency services, and everyone else who has supported us.”

The new bridge, consisting of 68 beams, each weighing 16 tonnes, and another four beams weighing 40 tonnes, was installed as part of ‘ongoing work to make journeys safer and reduce pollution’.

The previous closure in May saw identical work being carried out on the eastern gyratory.

A National Highways spokesperson added: “These £317m essential works are one of five series of improvements to the M25 taking place this year, as part of the Government’s £24bn Road Investment Strategy (RIS2).

“This was the third closure of five scheduled between now and the completion date in Summer 2025.

“The next full weekend closure has not been confirmed but details will be provided in due course.”

For more information about the project and the latest updates including the closures, please visit https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/south-east/m25-junction-10/